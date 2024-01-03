Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,004 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average of $162.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

