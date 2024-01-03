Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

