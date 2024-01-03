Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 940 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $409.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

