Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 3,399 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 175.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $263,599,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $123,532,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,083.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,205,000 after acquiring an additional 321,981 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $437.25 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $469.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

