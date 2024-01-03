Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 3,168 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,508,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNF opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $67.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

