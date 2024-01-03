Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 435,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 50,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

