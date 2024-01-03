Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 170,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

META opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.28 and a fifty-two week high of $361.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.22 and its 200 day moving average is $312.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 687,314 shares of company stock worth $230,001,476. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

