Critical Survey: Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vox Royalty and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Vox Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.15%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

This table compares Vox Royalty and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million 12.10 $330,000.00 N/A N/A DRDGOLD $309.85 million 2.20 $72.27 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Vox Royalty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty 3.24% 0.96% 0.81% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats DRDGOLD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.