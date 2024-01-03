Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CSGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

