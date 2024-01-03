Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.