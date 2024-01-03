CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.71. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
