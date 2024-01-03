CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.71. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.