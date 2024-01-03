Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 55.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after buying an additional 2,463,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

