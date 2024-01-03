Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Corning worth $24,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning's quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

