Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Trading Up 1.1%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 300,000 shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 58.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter worth $3,400,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.