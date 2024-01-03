Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.17.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.