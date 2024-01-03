Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

