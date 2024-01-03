Contrasting Redcare Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) & TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) and Redcare Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TRxADE HEALTH and Redcare Pharmacy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRxADE HEALTH 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redcare Pharmacy 2 1 0 0 1.33

TRxADE HEALTH presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 377.27%. Given TRxADE HEALTH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRxADE HEALTH is more favorable than Redcare Pharmacy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRxADE HEALTH -43.29% -860.38% -56.36% Redcare Pharmacy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and Redcare Pharmacy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TRxADE HEALTH and Redcare Pharmacy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRxADE HEALTH $11.45 million 0.33 -$3.47 million ($6.35) -0.87 Redcare Pharmacy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Redcare Pharmacy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRxADE HEALTH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of TRxADE HEALTH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TRxADE HEALTH beats Redcare Pharmacy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name. The company was formerly known as Trxade Group, Inc. and changed its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. in June 2021. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida.

About Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. and changed its name to Redcare Pharmacy NV in June 2023. Redcare Pharmacy NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

