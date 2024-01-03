ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

COP opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50. The company has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.