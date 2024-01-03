Conagra Brands (CAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 11/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY24 guidance at $2.70-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.70-$2.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,112,000 after buying an additional 167,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

