CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €37.86 ($41.60) and last traded at €37.86 ($41.60). Approximately 17,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.54 ($41.25).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

