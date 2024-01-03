Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of AWK opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

