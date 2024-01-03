Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $68.46 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $68,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after buying an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $350.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

