Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $27.99 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 10.75% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $27,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,309,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 97,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

