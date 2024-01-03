Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $27.70 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Datadog worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,481,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,878 shares of company stock worth $65,933,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -958.92, a P/E/G ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

