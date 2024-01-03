Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $208,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $345.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $343.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

