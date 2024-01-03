Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COLM. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

COLM stock opened at $79.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 333.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 577,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $26,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

