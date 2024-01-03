Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.4 %

COLB opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,011,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after acquiring an additional 967,009 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

