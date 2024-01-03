Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $32.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $379.60 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

