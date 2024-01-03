Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

