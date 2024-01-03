Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

