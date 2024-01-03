Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
