Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in FedEx by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,855,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average of $255.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

