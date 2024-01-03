Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 3.4 %

PFE opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

