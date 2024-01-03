Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $889.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.28 and a one year high of $361.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

