Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.