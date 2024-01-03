Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

