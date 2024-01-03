Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after acquiring an additional 174,835 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,790,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MLM opened at $491.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $500.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.57.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.