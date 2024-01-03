Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

