Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 903 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kroger were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

