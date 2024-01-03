Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 372 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 717.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.