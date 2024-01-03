Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 202 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

AVB opened at $188.17 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

