Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 174 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equifax were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 3.0 %

Equifax stock opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.41. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

