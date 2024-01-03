Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,680 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $604.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $339.28 and a one year high of $647.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.