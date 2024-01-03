Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Xylem were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

