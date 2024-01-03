Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.