Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $287,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

