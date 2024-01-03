Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $286,000 Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,805,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

