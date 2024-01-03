Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $251,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Corning were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3,478.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

