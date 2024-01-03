Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $229,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $21,076,961. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO opened at $1,131.65 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $575.39 and a twelve month high of $1,185.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,056.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $926.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

