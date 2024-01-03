Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

