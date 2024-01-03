Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 1,402 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NIO were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NIO by 90.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,499,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after buying an additional 3,083,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

