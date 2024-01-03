Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,478 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.